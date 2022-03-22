Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Culpe…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecas…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. …