Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…