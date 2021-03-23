 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

