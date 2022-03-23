Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.