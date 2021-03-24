Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperat…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are p…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach th…