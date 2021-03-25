Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 11:00 AM EDT. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
