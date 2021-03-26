Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.