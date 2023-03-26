Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…