Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM EDT.