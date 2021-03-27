Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
