 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert