Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph.