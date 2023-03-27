Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
