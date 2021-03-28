 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

