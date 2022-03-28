Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.