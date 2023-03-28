Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunde…