Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
