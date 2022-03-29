Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
