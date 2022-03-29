Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.