Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
