Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.