Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
