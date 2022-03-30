Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.