Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.