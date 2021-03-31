 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

