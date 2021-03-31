Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We w…