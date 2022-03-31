It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
