 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert