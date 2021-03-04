Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degre…
This evening in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's cond…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's weathe…
This evening in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely h…