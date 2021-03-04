 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

