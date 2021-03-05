Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.