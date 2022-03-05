 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

