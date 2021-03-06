Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
