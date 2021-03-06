Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.