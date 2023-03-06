Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
