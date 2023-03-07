Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …