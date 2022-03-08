Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.