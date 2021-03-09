Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.