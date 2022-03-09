 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert