Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
