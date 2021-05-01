 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

