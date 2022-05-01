Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.