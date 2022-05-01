 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert