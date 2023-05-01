Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
