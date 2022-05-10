Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wind…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Perio…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rai…