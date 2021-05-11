Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.