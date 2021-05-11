Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain ar…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomor…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…