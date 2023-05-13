Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.