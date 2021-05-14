 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News