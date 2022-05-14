Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
