It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.