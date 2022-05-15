The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wind…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forec…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. T…
This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Culpep…