 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert