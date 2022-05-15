Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.