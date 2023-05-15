It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
