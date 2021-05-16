 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

