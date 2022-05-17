Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wind…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Perio…
This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Culpep…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forec…