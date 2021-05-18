Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.