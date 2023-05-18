Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
