Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.