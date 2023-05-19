The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…