Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
