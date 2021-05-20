Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.