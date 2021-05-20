 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News