Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South.