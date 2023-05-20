The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.